BOONE — Eli Drinkwitz had to clarify a statement by his star running back.
Darrynton Evans, fresh off his three-touchdown performance in No. 21 Appalachian State’s 45-38 victory against Louisiana, securing the second straight Sun Belt Conference championship game victory for the Mountaineers.
After his title game interview near the center of the field, Drinkwitz was asked what was next for the App State program. He responded, “It better be the Cotton Bowl.”
Evans was asked about the national perception of App State. He decided to keep it simple.
“I think Thomas (Hennigan) said it best after the North Carolina game,” Evans said, recalling his wide receiver teammate’s thoughts after the 34-31 UNC victory on Sept. 21, ‘We’re open for anybody.’”
“Did you just say we’re open for anybody?” interrupted his coach, who walked into the room after snuffing out his victory cigar. “We’re open for business.”
That statement was made before the American Athletic Conference championship game. No. 17 Memphis beating No. 20 Cincinnati, 29-24, likely ended that quest. But Drinkwitz’s demand could mean a number of things — open for their shot at a New Year’s Six spot, open to whatever bowl could potentially come on Sunday, when selections for the 39 postseason games are made, etc.
But tonight, at least, it was about trophy production, something App State managed to continue under its first-year head coach, a new face dropped into a program already steeped in tradition.
One of Drinkwitz’s go-to lines this season has been “doing something that’s never been done before.” While a Sun Belt Championship has been won by this school already — shares of two, as well as the inaugural conference title game in 2018, to be accurate. But 12 wins are the most in the history of App State as an FBS program.
Mission accomplished. Whatever happens next, is just more for the Mountaineers to relish in.
“What’d our record end up? I can’t count all my 1-0s. Are we 12-1?” Drinkwitz joked before rattling off his team’s resume for Cotton Bowl consideration.
Two Power Five wins, with one coming against a Tar Heels team that is eligible for a bowl game at 6-6. Six wins against teams inside the ESPN’s Top 40 of the Football Power Index. Zac Thomas, on the other hand, made a shorter case.
“We’re a really good football team,” Thomas said. “You can see that, so it’s very rewarding to go out there and win another one, back-to-back.”
Drinkwitz inherited an already strong Group of Five program, incorporated his styles and kept it going. Because of this, the 36-year-old’s name has popped up everywhere associated with coaching vacancies. Drinkwitz cautioned against those.
“There’s a lot of rumors and a lot stuff going on out there,” Drinkwitz said. “. . . And my family and I love it here, we’re very excited about what we’re doing here at App State.
“But at the same time, every opportunity, I owe it to the family, to my family, to see if that’s something we’re interested in. But I’m not in any hurry to leave. I feel strongly that we’re building something special here that can be sustained for a long period of time.”
Drinkwitz turned down interview requests from both a Power Five and and Group of Five school recently, a source says. There’s also the fact that a plane associated with Arkansas athletics landed in North Wilkesboro on Nov. 30. When asked whether Drinkwitz or his representation had heard from Arkansas, Drinkwitz couldn’t confirm.
“I haven’t checked my phones yet but we’ll see,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, I don’t know.”
That said, Drinkwitz said he was also hopeful to remain in Boone. Drinkwitz's contract with App State runs through 2023. He said he was hopeful to start conversations about sustaining success at Appalachian with athletics director Doug Gillin.
“I know with Doug and our chancellor (Sheri Everts) are doing everything they can to establish this program as a premier Group of FIve program,” Drinkwitz said. “Their investment in that is what this place needs and what we’re all about.”
Gillin, via text, said that’s certainly on athletics’ agenda.
“We’re obviously proud of what Eli and the team has accomplished,” Gillin said. “We look forward to having those conversations in the near future.”
No matter the final game of the season, App State has helped raise the standard of the Sun Belt with its reign in the College Football Playoff rankings and its extended conversation in the Cotton Bowl. However the Mountaineers finish this season, they likely will enter next season as a candidate for preseason top 25s, which sets up a potential New Year’s Six bowl game in 2020.
What makes it for Drinkwitz, and his players, too, is how a goal came to fruition. And on tonight, it was about enjoying it.
“I mean there was some spring football practices where we absolutely stunk,” Drinkwitz said. “And for them to just stay the course and say you know what, we believe, and for this team to become us is as special as I’ve been associated with and I’ve been a part of some special football teams.”
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) kisses the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz dries off with a towel during an interview after players dumped Gatorade on him following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammate Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates after Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scored a touchdown over Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after forcing and recovering a fumble from Louisiana in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball past Louisiana defense for a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball through Louisiana's defense in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates a touchdown with Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) runs the ball past Appalachian State defense in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4, center) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Raymond Calais (4) is tackled by Appalachian State freshman defensive back Nicholas Ross (26) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State players and fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
People hold the flag while the Star Spangled Banner is performed prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) throws a pass in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader's hair flies in the air while performing in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) breaks away from Louisiana defensive back Deuce Wallace (25) in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) encouraged the crowd to get pumped up in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Peter Leblanc (29) runs the ball in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman running back Camerun Peoples (6) waves a flag prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs through the smoke with teammates prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team from the sidelines in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore outside linebacker Tanner Ellenberger (37) listens as a coach talks in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after a touchdown in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A member of the Appalachian State cheer team smiles before the players make their entrance on the field prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana defensive back Terik Miller (38) breaks up a pass intended for Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
An Appalachian State cheerleader performs prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Shemar Jean-Charles (8) breaks up a pass intended for Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. Jean-Charles was called for holding. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in front of Sunbelt signage in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Trey Ross (86), Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State freshman tight end Ricky Kofoed (84) get pumped up prior to the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) laughs with a teammate in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State outside linebackers coach D.J. Smith speaks to players in the first quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrates after tackling Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell (15) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana head coach Billy Napier in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana wide receiver Jarrod Jackson (17) makes a reception in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz shares a laugh with referees in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Members of the Appalachian State marching band cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State cheerleaders perform in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (1) throws a pass in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Travis Meeler kisses his 5-year-old daughter, Khloe, on the forehead while watching the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game between Appalachian State and Louisiana on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior defensive back Kaiden Smith (13) tackles Louisiana running back Chris Smith (21) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans cheer in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State sophomore tight end Henry Pearson (88) is tackled by Louisiana linebacker Lorenzo McCaskill (2) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State redshirt freshman tight end Miller Gibbs (81) celebrates with fans following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
A referee breaks up a dispute between Louisiana linebacker Jacques Boudreaux (59), Louisiana wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley (2) and Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz directs his team during a timeout in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) defends in the fourth quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds up the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State fans celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrate with the trophy following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) lifts the trophy in the air while Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz holds the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) holds the Sun Belt over his shoulder while Appalachian State sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4) lifts the trophy to celebrate following the Mountaineers' 45-38 victory over Louisiana in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
