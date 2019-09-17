UNC entered the game without starting center Nick Polino, who is out indefinitely with a lower body injury. Then starting right tackle Jordan Tucker was hurt in the game and didn't return. Sophomore Brian Anderson started in place of Polino, and Joshua Ezeudu (redshirt freshman) entered in place of Tucker.
That meant the Tar Heels' offensive line had only one player with more than eight games of playing experience: left tackle Charlie Heck. This allowed Wake Forest to attack inexperienced players and get to Howell.
The Deacons had six sacks, led by Boogie Basham's 2½ sacks on Friday. More so, it put Howell in difficult situations and forced him to either try to scramble or into some incomplete throws. Howell was pulled in the second quarter in favor of his backup Jace Ruder, who provided a small jolt due to his running ability, before Howell came back into the game for the second half.
App State's defense, even under the new direction of first-year defensive coordinator Ted Roof, has prided itself on linebacker play. And three of the four Mountaineers starters at that position — outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither and Noel Cook plus inside linebacker Jordan Fehr — are seniors. And pending the health of UNC's line, App State will get a chance to disrupt an inexperienced line.
