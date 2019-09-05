East Tennessee State Appalachian State football (copy)

Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans gets past a group of East Tennessee defenders in the second quarter of the Mountaineers' 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. 

App State came out with a solid debut against former Southern Conference foe East Tennessee State.

The Mountaineers offense rattled off 32 points and 444 yards in the debut of Drinkwitz. After the game, the Drinkwitz mentioned the need to get Thomas more comfortable in the pocket and do so more quickly.

Darrynton Evans, who ran for 99 yards and a touchdown, said the Mountaineers are still working to understand their roles and how they fit together. That will only improve with more time in the system.

"I don’t feel like we’re comfortable, but I don’t feel like we’re not comfortable," Evans said. "It’s really knowing what you’ve got to do, and that’s really on every man and not the whole team."

