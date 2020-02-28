2019 record: 8-5, 5-3
Need to know: Arkansas State managed to hang on to Blake Anderson during the coaching cycle — he was a candidate mentioned before the Missouri job before the school hired one-year Mountaineers coach Eli Drinkwitz — and he brings a solid quarterback, Layne Hatcher, who threw for 27 passing touchdowns as a freshman.
