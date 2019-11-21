First, Williams disrupted on the defensive end.

He then provided much-needed production to keep the 49ers at arm’s length.

Williams had three steals in a 7-minute span. The last evolved into a coast-to-coast layup that put the Mountaineers ahead 24-9.

“Yeah, I think he’s a big part of what we do defensively,” Kerns said. “He brings a lot of energy.”

Williams was part of the second-half surge thanks to his point production, scoring 11 of his game-high 18 there. He hit back-to-back 3-pointers after Charlotte cut App State’s lead to single digits.

Williams, a senior guard who joined the program as junior college transfer before the 2017-18 season, said Kerns urged him after the last game to shoot more and be aggressive.

“That’s what I did tonight, and that’s what I’m going to do the rest of the season,” Williams said.

 

