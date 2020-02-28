2019 record: 3-9, 2-6

Need to know: The Bobcats have only had one winning season as a Sun Belt school, going 7-5 in 2014. They try to take a step closer to .500 under second-year coach Jake Spavital.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments