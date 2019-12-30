This decade was nothing short of transformation for Appalachian State athletics.
The school joined the Sun Belt Conference after leaving the Southern Conference, a shift from FCS to FBS. The department hired a new athletics director, Doug Gillin, who helped continue App State’s push forward into relevancy in all sports, through coaching hirings and budding facility upgrades.
But on the fields, courts and mats, there were many significant moments for App State through the last decade. Here are 10 of those, in no particular order or ranking, that served as important milestones for school:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.