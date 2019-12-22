Appalachian State Mountaineers defensive lineman Elijah Diarrassouba (57) tackles UAB Blazers quarterback Tyler Johnston III (17) at the goal line during the first half of the New Orleans Bowl in New Orleans, Saturday December 21, 2019.
First, it was Mountaineers running back Darrynton Evans salvaging a busted play to give App State its first lead in the New Orleans Bowl. Then, a scoop and score by linebacker Trey Cobb put Appalachian ahead for good.
It wasn’t pretty against Alabama Birmingham, but it turned into a 31-17 victory for App State anyway. The Mountaineers also benefited from a two-touchdown performance from wide receiver Thomas Hennigan, ripping his latter score away from his defender.
With that, the program extends its bowl game winning streak to five, a debut stretch that is unmatched at the FBS level. Since App State’s 2014 season — their first FBS year, when they weren’t allowed to play in bowl games due to transition — the Mountaineers have appeared in every bowl season they could’ve, coming out victorious in all.
Back-to-back wins in the Camellia Bowl (2015 and 2016), another in the Dollar General Bowl (2017), and now, the last two in New Orleans as the Sun Belt’s champion.
App State finishes the season 13-1, its winningest season as a Sun Belt team. The season with two Power-Five victories (at North Carolina and South Carolina) ended with another trophy.
The Mountaineers first lead developed out of chaos. A fourth-and-1 at the UAB 30, a quarterback sneak was fumbled by Zac Thomas, but Evans scooped up the ball, running in a 31-yard touchdown return.
And later on in the third quarter, a Nick Hampton sack forced a fumble, which Cobb scooped up for a 24-yard score. Hennigan helped the Mountaineers pile on, giving Shawn Clark a win in his head coaching debut at his alma mater.
App State’s first half was plagued by penalties and some missed opportunities. Hennigan's first touchdown pulled the Mountaineers within one possession, but they came up short in other scoring chances.
A Shemar Jean-Charles interception late in the second quarter gave App State possession, but it wasn’t converted into points. Then, when Mountaineers defensive end Elijah Diarrassouba registered a third-down sack, App State went three-and-out around midfield.
Part of those struggles came from penalties. The Mountaineers racked up five in the first half for 60 yards.
The Mountaineers needed a quarter before registering their first score. Chandler Staton helped App State get on the board, hitting a 34-yard field goal 49 seconds into the second quarter.
UAB started with a surprising strike that took a little over a minute. The Dragons opened with a 35-yard pass play, then landed a 25-yard touchdown pass three plays later for an early 7-0 lead. They scored again on their second series, another four-play drive that zapped some energy and created a 14-point cushion.
But App State prevailed, notching its most wins since 2007. That season featured the last of Appalachian's three straight I-AA national titles. App State has won at least nine games in all of the last five years.
