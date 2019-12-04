What could potentially be Appalachian State’s best FBS season garnered more notice from the Sun Belt Conference on Wednesday.
Mountaineers running back Darrynton Evans was named offensive player of the year and inside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither earned defensive player of the year by the Sun Belt. App State (11-1), No. 21 in the College Football Playoff ranking, also notched 16 spots on the three all-conference teams announced.
PHOTOS: See Journal pictures of All-Sun Belt selections from App State
Evans, who also appeared the second team in both the all-purpose and kickoff specialist slots, represented the Mountaineers on the first team with Davis-Gaither, offensive linemen Noah Hannon and Vic Johnson, defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor and defensive back Shaun Jolly.
Wide receivers Thomas Hennigan, a Northwest Guilford alumnus, and Corey Sutton earned second-team nods along with offensive linemen and West Forsyth graduate Baer Hunter and Cooper Hodges, linebacker Jordan Fehr and safety Josh Thomas.
Quarterback Zac Thomas, safety Desmond Franklin and nose tackle E.J. Scott appeared on the third team. Offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil, wide receiver Malik Williams, outside linebacker Noel Cook and running back Marcus Williams Jr. were honorable mention.
Evans has been the go-to option on the App State offense, registering a combined 20 touchdowns (16 rushing, three receiving and one returning). He’s scored multiple rushing touchdowns in five games, including the 34-31 victory over North Carolina on Sept. 21 when he had three.
Davis-Gaither is second on the team with 85 tackles, accounting for 13.5 tackles for loss, 4.5 sacks, one interception, six pass breakups and a blocked kick that came during the UNC win. His defensive counterparts on the first team, Jolly and Taylor, are both in the midst of a breakout year in their first years as starters.
Jolly is tied for the conference lead and tied fore sixth in the nation with five interceptions. Taylor has six sacks, three forced fumbles and an interception (2.5 sacks and the pick came against the Tar Heels).
This is the third-consecutive season on the All-Sun Belt first team for Johnson, who has started since his redshirt freshman season in 2016. It’s a first-team debut for Hannon, a junior, as well as the first appearance on the All-Sun Belt teams for Hodges and Hunter. Hodges is the team’s starting right tackle and is a redshirt freshman. Hunter started at right guard the last two seasons after converting from defensive line.
Hennigan and Sutton have combined with Malik Williams to be an effective three-headed monster in the passing game. Hennigan leads the team with 54 catches, boosted by an 11-reception, 140-yard performance against Troy last week.
Sutton, who tore his ACL against Texas State and is out the rest of the year, has a team-high seven reception touchdowns. Williams, the team’s steady presence in the slot, has 51 receptions and four touchdowns.
Zac Thomas was the 2018 Sun Belt offensive player of the year and is thriving as of late under first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz. Thomas was 28 of 34 against Troy, throwing for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He has a touchdown-to-interception rate of 4-to-1, and he’s added seven rushing scores.
Fehr, Josh Thomas and Franklin have helped App State appear in the top 20 nationally in both scoring defense and total defense. Fehr has a team-high 90 tackles to go along with eight tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Josh Thomas notched 67 tackles and a fumble recovery, and Franklin grabbed his first interception of the season last week versus Troy.
App State hosts Louisiana in the Sun Belt title game on Saturday at noon.
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs the ball on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Texas State junior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (3) is tackled after a reception by Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Texas State senior wide receiver Hutch White (80) is tackled by Appalachian State senior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown with junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) and junior offensive lineman Ryan Neuzil (58) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Texas State junior wide receiver Jeremiah Haydel (3) catches a pass as Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) tackles on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) leads his teammates in a prayer after the Mountaineers defeated Texas State 35-13 on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87), sophomore running back Daetrich Harrington (4), junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) and junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) take the field for the Mountaineers' game against Texas State on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) scores a touchdown on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) hands off to junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) passes as he is tackled by Georgia Southern junior linebacker Randy Wade (47) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) catches a touchdown pass despite pass interference from Georgia Southern senior cornerback Monquavion Brinson (4) on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) reacts after Georgia Southern junior quarterback Shai Werts (1) scored a touchdown on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates after a third down stop on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2019 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State freshman outside linebacker KeSean Brown (28) and Appalachian State senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackle Coastal Carolina sophomore quarterback Fred Payton (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) celebrate a tackle in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The App State Mountaineers defeated the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, 56-37.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State Coastal Carolina Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates a sack in the first quarter of an NCAA football game against Coastal Carolina on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a reception on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) catches a pass over Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) makes a first down reception on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) acknowledges the crowd as he walks off the field after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina 34-31 on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) runs for a first down on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs through an attempted tackled by Carolina junior defensive back Greg Ross (10) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State sophomore defensive bak Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates a stop on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Carolina senior running back Antonio Williams (24) is tackled by Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and junior senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) celebrate a third down stop on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) runs the ball after intercepting a pass from Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell (7) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates with junior defensive lineman Caleb Spurlin (97) after the Mountaineers defeated Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman Victor Johnson (75) celebrates as he takes the field for the Mountaineers' game against Carolina on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Malik Williams (14) is congratulated after a big play by junior offensive lineman Noah Hannon (60) on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates senior inside linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) and senior outside linebacker Noel Cook (20) after making an interception over UNC Charlotte redshirt sophomore wide receiver Victor Tucker (9) in the fourth quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates with teammates senior outside linebackers Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and Noel Cook (20) after recovering a fumble from UNC Charlotte in the second quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after scoring a touchdown over UNC Charlotte in the third quarter of an NCAA football game on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
Appalachian State offensive lineman Baer Hunter blocks in the Mountaineers' 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
East Tennessee State Appalachian State football
Appalachian State's offensive lineman Cooper Hodges battles against East Tennessee's Nasir Player in the Mountaineers' 42-7 win over East Tennessee State, Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
Appalachian State spring scrimmage
Appalachian State offensive linemen Cooper Hodges (70) and Victor Johnson (75) protect the pocket as tight end Henry Pearson runs a route during the Mountaineer Day spring scrimmage, March 30, 2019 at Kidd Brewer Stadium.
Walt Unks/Journal
AppFootball
Louisiana sophomore running back Elijah Mitchell (15) is tackled by Appalachian State senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) and junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State junior linebacker Jordan Fehr (59) tackles Louisiana sophomore running back Trey Ragas (9) on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) after the Mountaineers defeated Louisiana 30-19 in the Sunbelt Championship on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State sophomore running back Darrynton Evans (3) celebrates after being awarded the MVP belt for the Sunbelt Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown with senior linebacker Anthony Flory (44) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) runs after intercepting a pass on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) stretches to try to score a touchdown but is stopped short by Georgia State freshman safety Jacorey Crawford (10) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Georgia State junior quarterback Dan Ellington (13) passes as he is grabbed by Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) celebrates a third down stop on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Desmond Franklin (6) tackles Louisiana sophomore tight end Johnny Lumpkin (88) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after the Mountaineers recovered a fumble on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive lineman Baer Hunter (51) high fives young fans on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled after a reception and run by Louisiana senior defensive back Koa Haynes (29) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State junior linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) and senior defensive lineman Okon Godwin (47) celebrate a tackle on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) celebrates after sacking Louisiana sophomore quarterback Levi Lewis (17) on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State captains Victor Johnson (75), MyQuon Stouth (92) and Josh Thomas (7) take the field for the pregame coin toss on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State sophomore offensive linemen Ivan Reyes (63), Noah Hannon (60) and senior Tobias Edge-Campbell (52) dance prior to their game against Louisiana on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State offensive lineman Baer Hunter defends quarterback in the Mountaineers game against Gardner Webb, Sept. 22, 2018.
Walt Unks/Journal
Gardner-Webb Appalachian State Football
Appalachian State center Noah Hannon and lineman Ryan Neuzil against Gardner Webb, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Walt Unks/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after an interception by teammate Noel Cook (20) on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 in Boone, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye)
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppStateFB
Appalachian State defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates Saturday after pressuring Texas State sophomore quarterback Tyler Vitt (11).
Andrew Dye/Journal
AppFootball
Appalachian State senior offensive lineman D'Marco Jackson (52), junior tight end Collin Reed (87) and junior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrate after sophomore kicker Chandler Staton (91) kicked a field goal on Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018 in Boone, N.C.
Andrew Dye/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after breaking up a pass by UL Monroe senior quarterback Caleb Evans (6) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20191020w_spt_appstate
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
AppFB
Appalachian State junior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (center) finished with two sacks for loss and wreaked havoc in the ETSU backfield on Saturday in Boone.
Andrew Dye/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.