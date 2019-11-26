Virgil could see more reps

Jalen Virgil had only one career start before the 2019 season began.

That changed quickly, with the junior Appalachian State wide receiver getting three in a row — against East Tennessee State, Charlotte and North Carolina.

He finds himself in that spot again this week, where he most likely will be the beneficiary of the reps vacated by Corey Sutton, who tore an ACL on Saturday during the Texas State game and will not play the rest of the season. App State (10-1, 6-1 Sun Belt) travels to Troy for a Friday night season finale that will determine whether App State plays host to the conference title game.

Virgil said the experience was good for him, giving him valuable reps in a season where he’s appeared in both the pass and run game. But the scenario has changed now in the Mountaineers' closing stretch.

“I know it’s going to be a different type of situation because it’s a different point of the season,” Virgil said. “With everything in this — we have to win this game. So we’re just going to have to see how it plays out.”

Virgil has scored four touchdowns this season, two of which came in the 56-41 victory against Charlotte in Week 2.

Coach Eli Drinkwitz said as far as the offense goes, App State likely will revert back to the way it approached personnel during the first two games when Sutton was out.

Drinkwitz said that App State might also use grad transfer Keishawn Watson and Christian Wells in at wide receiver more as well. Watson caught his first touchdown as a Mountaineer on Saturday. Wells, a freshman, can play in two more games and still qualify for his redshirt.

“Well we’ve always had a lot of confidence in Jalen Virgil,” Drinkwitz said. “I mean, he’s a guy that’s got great speed, size, hands, has played a lot of football for us, has packages in every game.

“... So anticipate no real change in how we’re going. It’s just he’ll get more reps because of the injury. Very excited for him, know he’ll step in.”

Virgil said Watson has been a welcomed addition to the wide receiver room. On top of being “one of the funniest dudes on the team,” Virgil said Watson provided a different perspective.

When Watson arrived in the summer, Virgil said the two started working together. Watson incorporated some different hand-eye coordination drills that Virgil started working on too. Virgil said some of the drills Watson uses now are from Corey Davis, a Western Michigan wide receiver that was taken with the fifth-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Tennessee Titans.

“He came in and brought some stuff,” Virgil said of Watson. “Pretty much, our whole receiving corps is veterans now, so just bringing some veteran-type stuff over for us to learn is pretty cool and just like training different things we can use to get better.”