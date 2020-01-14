App State athletics logo
After going 13-1 in 2019, Appalachian State accomplished yet another first for the program to end a historic season.

For the first time in their short FBS history (they moved up in 2014), the Mountaineers finished the season ranked in the Top 25. They become the first Sun Belt Conference team in history to end a season ranked. 

App State is No. 19 in the season-ending AP Poll, which came out early Monday morning just after the College Football Playoff national title game. 

Appalachian is the second-highest ranked Group-of-Five team in the nation, trailing on No. 17 Memphis. App State finished ahead of five other G5 schools: in order, Navy, Cincinnati, Air Force, Boise State and Central Florida. 

Throughout the season, App State appeared constantly throughout the AP and Amway Coaches polls. The Mountaineers also made their first appearance in the CFP Poll.

App State won the Sun Belt for the fourth straight year (including back-to-back wins in the conference title game), as well as their fifth straight bowl game.

The Mountaineers also registered two Power-Five victories this season, over North Carolina (34-31 on Sept. 21) and South Carolina (20-15 on Nov. 9). 

