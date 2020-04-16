The NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL Draft, which will take place April 23-25. The Journal and News & Record are catching up with several players from area colleges for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-Draft landscape.
Vic Johnson
School: Appalachian State
Position: Offensive lineman
Measurements: 6 feet 5, 295 pounds
Career stats: Started 51 games at left tackle; three-time all-Sun Belt first team player; played in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.
Question: Where are you right now?
Answer: I’m in Boone right now.
Have any of your old roommates stuck around with you?
JT (Josh Thomas) and Collin (Reed) are up here.
Take me through what they last few months have been like and how you’ve tried to navigate all this?
Well, I was training for pro day, and I was feeling excellent. Was feeling pretty good about pro day going into then. Then it kind of got serious when I think I showed up to training that one day, and the NBA season had been canceled. My agent sent me a text saying hey, I got you a flight for today, it’d be good to flight out soon. So I flew out the next morning, and then I got back here. Pretty much with training, I thought things were going to go smooth. They said we could train at the facility, and then the facility got shut down. So we had to go to a home gym. It’s been kind of crazy going through all this right now.
You were training around Seattle, right?
Yeah I flew out of Seattle.
What was it like there? Because it seemed like things got serious with the coronavirus quickly.
Yeah it was crazy, the first couple days I went there, the mall was completely full. Then I remember the last couple days, I went to get a couple of things from the store, and it was completely dead. No one was there, no one was out anymore. It was a completely different place.
So what did you plan on doing at pro day?
I knew I was going to impress people on the bench because I know people thought I probably wasn’t going to get a lot on bench, but while I was training for it, I was getting 23, 25 reps up (of 225 pounds). I was ready to show people my bench. And with the 40, I was really hoping to run under a 5, and a ran a 5 flat a week before than, so I was feeling pretty good about that as well. Just a lot of stuff like that that I wish I could’ve showed that I didn’t get a chance to.
What do you think you needed to show in position work?
Definitely wanted to show off my ability to play center. I worked on it a lot while I was training. Getting snaps and showing that I could play all five positions of the offensive line, not just tackle.
Some other App State O-line guys have worked on snapping in the past to improve their stock during their pro days. Was that something that you talked with them about?
No, I think coach (Shawn) Clark just always use to preach that in our room. The more you know, the better chance you have. It was always that way when I was there, so kind of had the same mentality. I just realize the more I could play, the better chance I could have. I had been snapping at App my senior year so I was kind of getting ready for it a little bit.
How much have you been able to work out?
A good bit actually. One of my teammates, Weston Gillespie, he had a home gym, so me and Collin go there every morning and work out there.
It sounds like you’ve been able to keep things going then. Seems like most people have struggled with that a bit.
Yeah, the first week me and Collin were working out, and we were like ‘this is just not enough. We’ve got to find something.’ Luckily, Weston had something.
How’s it been trying to stay mentally sharp?
We’ve for the most part just been hanging out. We’re always watching football highlights here and there, keeping our minds in the game to stay ready. Hopefully when all this clears up, we’ll be ready to go.
How’s communication with teams going? Do you feel like you’re getting a lot of interest there?
Right now, I haven’t talked to any teams in particularly, but most of my interviews, I already did them at the all-star game. For the most part, I wasn’t going to get to interviews right now so most of my interviews were at the all-star game. Luckily, I got to have that all-star game obviously.
Jordan Fehr mentioned the NFLPA game too as being a lot more important than he realized it would be. Do you feel the same way?
Oh it’s huge. A lot of guys I know wait on pro day to meet with teams. That’s the chance you get to talk to teams. Luckily I got most of my meetings with teams out of the way, so at least they have a good baseline of who I am and what I’m about.
Was there a question that teams had for you pretty regularly during those interviews?
They were all really kind of the same, kind of generic questions. But really the only thing that people kept asking about was my weight. I got that pretty much throughout. And my ability to play other positions on the field. People asked me about that for the most part.
