While most things in the world of sports have been put on indefinite hold or canceled, the NFL is moving forward as scheduled with the NFL draft, which will take place April 23-25.
The Journal and News & Record are catching up with players from Wake Forest, Appalachian State and A&T for interviews about how each one is adjusting to the revamped pre-draft landscape.
Josh Thomas
School: Appalachian State
Position: Safety
Measurements: 6 feet, 205 pounds
Career stats: Thomas had 163 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, 14 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery in his career; closed out as a two-year captain and starter after a redshirting in 2017 due to injury.
Question: You’re receiving interest, didn’t get that combine invite, but probably were going to do a lot of good for yourself at pro day, and then that goes away, too. How do you navigate trying to crack into the league?
Answer: It’s definitely difficult. It’s very just unpredictable right now. You don’t know what’s going to happen day to day so I mean, you’ve just got to take it a day at a time. Pro day wasn’t there, and I’ve just got to keep moving forward. Just get my name out there to teams, talk to see who’s looking at me and stuff like that. See where I am in the process and just hope my film speak for itself. And I think it has. Just let my film do the talking, I think that’ll do what I need it to do in this process.
What advice has your agent given you trying to deal with everything?
Just to keep working, keep getting my film out there and talk to as many people as I can about getting me somewhere. That’s all I can do at this point is make sure I stay in shape, and that’s all I’m focused on right now.
Have you talked with some former App State safeties, like A.J. Howard and Doug Middleton, about this process?
Not recently. We’ve talked about it before. I’ve already asked them those questions, especially when they were going through the process, so I kind of got a feel of what to expect going through it. But I kind of got thrown a curve ball here. This is a little different from how they had to go through it so I mean, just trying to navigate through everyday. It’s the same process, just a little different. Just trying to do what I can the best I can.
Once the season ended, what happened for you? Where’d you go and where’d you train?
After the bowl game I probably took two or three days off, then I played in all-star showcase called the College Gridiron Showcase, the CGN All-Star Showcase in Frisco, Texas. So I got in front of some scouts there. They saw me, said they like my film and stuff. I did get a chance to get out in front of scouts during that. After the showcase, I went out to Michael Johnson Performance in Dallas, Texas. And I trained there for pro day. Just training, speed work and stuff like that, down there for two-and-a-half months. And then I came back to Boone.
That’s not former Olympic sprinter Michael Johnson, is it?
Yeah it is.
Did you get to meet him and work with him?
He helped us for a couple of training sessions just showing starts, how to use the 40 start, how to run, how to sprint. He showed us a couple times while we were down there, but for the most part, I interacted with their speed coaches. They had coaches down there that worked with NFL guys trying to get faster and things like that, so I just worked with those coaches.
If pro day had happened, what were you going to do?
I was expecting to do everything (they do at the Combine). I was going to do all the drills. I’ve been training for all the drills.
Was there a bigger takeaway while working out there?
I mean, it’s just at this point, everybody’s even. It doesn’t matter what school you went to, it doesn’t how you did or who you were. Y’all are even right now, and they’re just trying to find the best player. I’m just trying to find what I can do to separate myself from everybody else because there’s nothing to say that X player from X school is better than me just because to this school or not. So I’m just trying to find a way to separate myself everyday, and that’s the main thing I took from working out there.
Vic Johnson said he and Collin Reed, your roommates and former teammates, have been going to workout at an old teammate’s place. How are workouts going?
I’ve been going to the same place just trying to get some work in everyday. And really just trying to get some conditioning in, running around Boone. There’s plenty of hills and stuff that I can run around so just staying in shape. That’s what I’m trying to do, keep my wind, so whenever this stuff does wind down I’ll be ready. Whatever I have to do at that point.
How’s it been staying sharp mentally?
You definitely have to stay locked in, especially in this process. Everyday, a new something can happen. I’ve been pretty much locked in on this process since I left for Dallas after the bowl game. It’s been a long process, but I’m excited to be where I’m at right now. I’m still locked in, mentally, as I can be.
What teams have you met with or gotten interest from?
I talked to a couple teams. I talked to the Bills, the Jaguars, the Chargers and some other teams as well. But that’s about it right now.
How have you communicated with them?
Phone calls and FaceTime and Zoom, we’ve used all those. But they’re usually just phone calls.
Has it been difficult holding interviews like that instead of in person?
No, I wouldn’t say that. It’s just a conversation. It’s the same.
Is it weird to be going into a league that still might not have a clear idea what it’s season could look like?
It’s out of my control. I really can’t control that. So I mean, whenever I get my opportunity to get there, whatever they say what happens with the season, that’s what I’ll do and take it from there. I’m just hoping that his thing all goes away and everybody stays safe and we can just get out of this pandemic. But really, it’s not my call and I’ve just got to see what the people who are in charge say at this point.
Excluding the fact that we’re dealing with COVID-19 right now, has there been a part of the process you’ve enjoyed more than expected?
I would say just being around guys from different schools and seeing how everybody goes through the same thing pretty much. Like, just playing college football and the grind and seeing how everybody goes through the same thing. Just how tough it is and how much hard work everybody puts into it no matter what school you went to. It’s pretty interesting to see that, and it just shows that people are always going through stuff. . . that’s what I’ve enjoyed the most out of this process.
