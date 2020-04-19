The NFL Draft will take place Thursday-Saturday. The Journal and News & Record have caught up with players from the area, including Appalachian State, Wake Forest and A&T, to discuss the pre-draft landscape.
Jordan Fehr
School: Appalachian State
Position: Inside linebacker
Measurements: 6 feet 3, 230 pounds
Career stats: Two-year starter that finished his career with 211 total tackles (195 coming in his two starter years in 2018 and 2019); He also had 17.5 tackles for loss, 8.0 sacks, seven passes defended, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries; First-team all-Sun Belt Conference player in 2018, and on the second team in 2019.
Question: This is easily the most unusual lead-up to a draft. Was it detrimental for you to not have a pro day as originally planned?
Answer: It definitely hurt me. Being a bubble guy, as far as your draft grade and all that kind of stuff goes, being a late Day Three, priority free agent type of guy, if I would’ve been able to have my pro day and put the numbers up that I know I can put up, it would have helped me tremendously for sure to hopefully get that late Day Three possible draft pick. I wish I could’ve had one, but everything happens for a reason for sure. It’ll all work out, but yeah, not having a pro day definitely hurts.
Does it make the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl a more important experience now?
Yeah for sure. I’m very grateful that I had an all-star game experience, being able to meet with teams out there and compete at a higher level to kind of show what I can do on the field and being able to have that face-to-face interview, interaction with all the teams was really good for me too as far as getting my name out there and try to brand myself the best that I can. Looking back, it definitely has much more of an impact now than I thought it would going in. For me, my pro day was the most important part, but I’m very thankful that I have that all-star experience.
What would you have done at pro day? All of the typical Combine drills?
Yeah, I would’ve done them all.
How has it been trying to work out?
It’s been good. It’s been tough. I try to make due with what I have. Thankfully, I have access to fields where I can do all my field and position work and things like that. I have a private gym that I’m able to go to sometimes and other times, I’m just in my quarantine garage working out. I definitely make the most of it. I trying to stay busy. I’ve always been creative when it comes to working out and things like that. You can really make due with little resources for sure. But I have it now to where I’m staying in shape and just getting ready.
Take us through your last few months. Once the season was over, where’d you go to work out and who were you working with before social distancing started?
After the bowl game, I signed with an agent probably a week later. Then I flew out to Indianapolis and stayed out there for a week. Then I flew to Los Angeles and I was in Los Angeles for NFLPA for a week, had that whole experience. Went back to Indianapolis and trained there for eight more weeks. It was really heaven for me. I woke up, I worked out, I took care of my body and I went to bed. It was really great. I didn’t have to worry about school because I had already graduated, already had my degree. So all I had to do was focus on football, and it was awesome. I really just took really good care of my body and prepared the best way I could. I was out there for eight weeks. And the toughest part is when you come back and you’re just on your own. But thankfully the trainer that I was with up there — I was with a group called InFocus — and we had about eight, 10 guys up there all training together. And they gave us a packet of what to do, what not to do when we got back on our own. Having it all schedule and knocked out for us to peak at our pro day. Of course, obviously, that got canceled a couple weeks prior to ours, so I’ve just been staying in shape and doing everything I’ve been doing really. Just taking the time and effort because I don’t have anything to do besides work out and train and mentally and physically get right for four weeks because I know it’s going to be a lot different three weeks from now. So I”m kind of enjoying the time where I don’t have too much on my plate because I know in three weeks, I’m going to have a lot on my plate.
How have you stayed sharp mentally?
That’s a huge part of it. I learned a lot at the NFLPA about how strenuous the playbook is going to be and everything like that. Thankfully we had great coaches back at App, and being able to be contact with them and meet with them and be able to watch tape and go over everything. And really, just to stay on top of it. You know, it’s not too much learning per se, it’s just polishing up everything that we’ve learned throughout the years and kind of preparing for what’s to come as far as answering questions, as far as the schematics and Xs and Os of football. So it’s been good. You just have to really keep it simple, kind of go over everything and just be prepared for whatever scheme I’ll be in. It’ll give me a good foundation I have to answer questions and interview. At the NFLPA I got to sit down, go on the board and draw Xs and Os and stuff like that. It’s a huge piece of the game.
How many teams have shown some interest in you?
I’ve gotten a good amount of interest. I talked to a lot of teams at the NFLPA. I don’t know exactly how many. I probably had around 10-15 meeting-wise. I’ve been getting phone calls and talking to teams. And it really stinks — I had private workouts and visits laid out, and those obviously fell through. That is what it is. But a lot of teams contact the trainers, and the trainers let me know, so I’ve had a decent amount of exposure for sure. Hopefully it will start to pick up here even more so.
Any team or any few teams that have kept up with you more than others?
The teams I’ve talked to the most, from the PA and beyond, I’d probably say the Chargers, the Cowboys, the 49ers, the Raiders, the Cardinals. But it’s really so informal at this point. There is nothing set in stone. And you never know in the NFL. Guys could be talking to you every single day and someone else picks you up. You really never know, so I’m always keeping options open obviously and talking to everyone that I can. But like we talked about earlier, I was very thankful that I was able to meet with those teams face to face a the PA bowl because if I didn’t have that, it’d be really tough.
Have these been phone calls, or are you having some Zoom or FaceTime outreach?
They’ve been phone calls, but for a lot of guys, it’s been Skype or Zoom or whatever it may be. But for myself, it’s just been phone calls.
When you were at App State, the fact that you made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List — which tries to highlight the most athletic players in college football — always came up. Has that provided name recognition for you now (at the time, Fehr was bench pressing 415 pounds, running a 4.45 40-yard dash and vertically jumping 40.5 inches)?
That’s definitely something that’s been with my name, for sure, which is a great thing for me to help get some traction around my brand. A lot of teams asked me about it and stuff like that, and I was prepared to prove them and show what I could do on pro day. I’m weighing about 240 right now, and I actually did some testing, kind of like a virtual one, and do some more here in the next couple weeks to maybe get some other tape out there to teams of me doing position work and things like that. But yeah, I jumped a 40 vert, I went 23 (presses of 225 pounds) on the bench press and I’ll be able to run well. It’s really just different because now teams take everything with a grain of salt because it’s not them (seeing the numbers in person). The videos are good but they’re not vital. So I’m going to meet with my agent, discuss what we want to do regarding that. I think position work is probably most important, showing how I’m moving and stuff like that. Thankfully, my tape shows that I’m fast, and I’ve got the numbers behind it through the Freak List to kind of help support that. It just would’ve been nice to go out there and show everyone how I can move and show my athletic ability and things like that. But teams can see that on film. You can be the best Combine tester in the world but not be good at football. Game speed and running in your compression shorts are a lot different for sure. But I’m feeling good and ready to go, so we’ll see.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.