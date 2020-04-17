Weather Alert

...INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON... THE COMBINATION OF LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS WILL YIELD INCREASED FIRE DANGER THIS AFTERNOON. RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES WILL DECREASE TO BETWEEN 25 AND 30 PERCENT, WHILE SOUTH SOUTHWESTERLY SURFACE WINDS WILL INCREASE TO 15 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS OF 25 TO 30 MPH. ADVERSE FIRE BEHAVIOR IS POSSIBLE. OUTDOOR BURNING IS DISCOURAGED.