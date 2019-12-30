This victory stands out because of the emotion and change swirling around the football program.
Mark Ivey, then App State’s defensive line coach and interim head coach, found out earlier in the week that he would not become the next head coach of his alma mater. A few days later, it was announced that former N.C. State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz would take over the program.
With all the uncertainty in the future, Ivey and the remainder of App State’s coaching staff put on a show in the New Orleans Bowl, blowing out Middle Tennessee State, 45-13.
Ivey would follow Scott Satterfield to Louisville after the Mountaineers completed an 11-2 season.
