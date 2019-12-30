New Orleans Bowl

Mark Ivey, the interim head coach for Appalachian State, hoists the New Orleans Bowl Trophy after beating Middle Tennessee State on Saturday.

This victory stands out because of the emotion and change swirling around the football program.

Mark Ivey, then App State’s defensive line coach and interim head coach, found out earlier in the week that he would not become the next head coach of his alma mater. A few days later, it was announced that former N.C. State offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz would take over the program.

With all the uncertainty in the future, Ivey and the remainder of App State’s coaching staff put on a show in the New Orleans Bowl, blowing out Middle Tennessee State, 45-13.

Ivey would follow Scott Satterfield to Louisville after the Mountaineers completed an 11-2 season.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments