How many players signed on Wednesday?
Three 2020 recruits signed with App State on National Signing Day. Their names are Anderson Castle, Nate Noel and August Drews.
#AppNation please welcome @AndersonCastle7 to the family!#RockStars20 pic.twitter.com/DjAEWkiLHY— App State Football (@AppState_FB) February 5, 2020
First the local kid, Castle (three-star recruit, 6-foot, 190 pounds). The Watauga High School product played on both sides of the field, as a quarterback and defensive back. He had 49 total touchdowns, 36 of which were rushing, in the Pioneers’ run heavy offense. Castle ran for 2,223 yards and threw for 1,190 more en route to a Shrine Bowl appearance. He’s expected to play as a defensive back at App State.
#AppNation please welcome @NNoel_2 to the family!#RockStars20 pic.twitter.com/aDH17o926v— App State Football (@AppState_FB) February 5, 2020
Noel (three-star, 5-foot-10, 175 pounds) is coming from Northwestern High School in Miami. It’s the same high school that produced Mountaineers defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor. Noel averaged 15.4 yards per carry in a season of 1,353 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns.
#AppNation please welcome @auggiedrews22 to the family!#Rockstars20 pic.twitter.com/U0OVZxrxlG— App State Football (@AppState_FB) February 5, 2020
Drews (two-star, 6-foot-4, 210 pounds) had 215 reception yards and four touchdowns as a tight end at Sarasota High School in Florida. He’s the second tight end for App State in the 2020 class, joining Eli Wilson from Wren High School in Piedmont, S.C. Drews was heading to Florida as a walk-on long snapper before getting a scholarship offer from App State.
Who signed already?
App State signed 17 guys during the early signing period in December. And there seemed to be a heavier emphasis on the trenches.
The Mountaineers scooped up four defensive linemen and three offensive linemen, making up nearly half of the early haul.
Those early signees also included a quarterback in N.C. native Navy Shuler. He joins a position group that features two seniors, one of which is current QB starter Zac Thomas. Shuler joins David Baldwin-Griffin, a redshirt freshman for 2020, as a potential future starter for Appalachian once Thomas graduates.
How many 2020 signees are already on campus?
Six of this year’s signees are already enrolled at App State.
Those are Shuler, safety Mike Smith, linebacker Kevon Haigler and three offensive linemen: Seth Williams, Austin Reeves and Damion Daley.
Daley is a grad transfer from Georgia Military College. Reeves and Williams are two in-state players. Reeves comes from Lake Norman High, while Williams hails from Statesville.
