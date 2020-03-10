Little Rock 48, Appalachian State 47
Why the Mountaineers lost
App State took a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter, but they couldn't get anything to go in down the stretch, partly due to making only 20% of their shots in the fourth. The Mountaineers only two field goals in the quarter, while Little Rock made eight of their twelve attempts from the field. App State also turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans took the lead at the 1:10 mark of the game following an 8-0 run. A three-pointer from Lainey Gosnell at the 3:41 mark was the final basket that the Mountaineers would make.
Key performers
App State: Lainey Gosnell 18 points, 11 rebounds; Pre Stanley 9 points, 5 rebounds.
Little Rock: Kyra Collier 14 points, 4 rebounds; Teal Battle 13 points, 9 rebounds.
Notable
The loss ends the season for the App State women's team.
Records
App State: 11-19, 8-10 Sun Belt
Little Rock: 12-18, 9-9 Sun Belt
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.