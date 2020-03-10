Appalachian State logo

Little Rock 48, Appalachian State 47

Why the Mountaineers lost

App State took a 13 point lead into the fourth quarter, but they couldn't get anything to go in down the stretch, partly due to making only 20% of their shots in the fourth. The Mountaineers only two field goals in the quarter, while Little Rock made eight of their twelve attempts from the field. App State also turned the ball over seven times in the fourth quarter.

The Trojans took the lead at the 1:10 mark of the game following an 8-0 run. A three-pointer from Lainey Gosnell at the 3:41 mark was the final basket that the Mountaineers would make.

Key performers

App State: Lainey Gosnell 18 points, 11 rebounds; Pre Stanley 9 points, 5 rebounds.

Little Rock: Kyra Collier 14 points, 4 rebounds; Teal Battle 13 points, 9 rebounds.

Notable

The loss ends the season for the App State women's team. 

Records

App State: 11-19, 8-10 Sun Belt

Little Rock: 12-18, 9-9 Sun Belt

