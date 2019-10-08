App State is a perfect 6-0 against Louisiana. The two programs have played every year since 2014, which was the Mountaineers' first in the Sun Belt Conference.
Up until last season, Appalachian had won each game by at least 19 points. The two met twice in 2018. First, App State notched a 27-17 win in the regular season. The Mountaineers then beat the Ragin’ Cajuns, 30-19, in the inaugural Sun Belt title game.
This will be only the third time App State has played in Lafayette. The Mountaineers won their only away game this season, a 34-31 victory at North Carolina.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.