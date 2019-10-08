AppFootball (copy)

Appalachian State senior defensive lineman MyQuon Stout (92) celebrates with his teammates after the Mountaineers defeated Louisiana 30-19 in the Sunbelt Championship.

App State is a perfect 6-0 against Louisiana. The two programs have played every year since 2014, which was the Mountaineers' first in the Sun Belt Conference.

Up until last season, Appalachian had won each game by at least 19 points. The two met twice in 2018. First, App State notched a 27-17 win in the regular season. The Mountaineers then beat the Ragin’ Cajuns, 30-19, in the inaugural Sun Belt title game.

This will be only the third time App State has played in Lafayette. The Mountaineers won their only away game this season, a 34-31 victory at North Carolina.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

