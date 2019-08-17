I went to Jerry Moore's house on Friday. It was one of the coolest experiences of my life.
The details of our convo will be saved for a story, but you guys aren't dummies. — you'll get to read about it on Aug. 31, the day App State opens its football season and recognizes the longtime Mountaineers coach (speaking of which, the school announced a plaza and statue will appear outside of Kidd Brewer in his honor).
In this line of work, there's a realization that comes when you realize you're having a powerful conversation. Jerry is a real and authentic person. It's easy to walk down a memory with him. But we got to talk about both some of the good and the bad moments in his career, and the people who made up the foundation of his coaching principles. My coworker Walt and I spent a couple hours with him, and that visit will stick with me forever. Hopefully he'll have me back again someday.
Some days are normal.And some days are not. pic.twitter.com/rXl6JwR4zU— Ethan Joyce (@EthanJoyceWSJ) August 16, 2019
Generally, he's doing awesome. He's travelling a lot for football-related activities and is golfing on the regular with his wife, Margaret. He's made a few visits down the Cuthbertson High School, where his grandson Trey Kavanaugh is now the head coach. He and Margaret will also be in Louisville for the season opener on Sept. 2, supporting Scott Satterfield and the rest of his former App guys.
At least once while we were sitting there talking, he said, "You know, I've never told anybody this before." It gave me goosebumps. I'm so excited to be writing about him and share some stories you don't know.
We've got to talk about App State DBs
Clifton Duck and Tae Hayes continue to tear things up during the NFL preseason.
Duck, with the Chicago Bears, and Hayes, with the Jacksonville Jaguars, were the starting cornerback tandem you guys loved the last two years. Both have grabbed interceptions during this preseason work. It looks like both are commanding enough attention to potentially end up on practice squads. And honestly, I'm not so sure Hayes isn't in serious contention for a roster spot right now. He's been lights out.
Here's a video of a Duck interception from Friday night. He was a blocker away from a touchdown.
DUCK DIVE 😱@TheyLove_Duck 📺: #CHIvsNYG on @NFLNetworkWatch on mobile: https://t.co/5P8hHjZKws pic.twitter.com/mSwtqYWIut— NFL (@NFL) August 17, 2019
Got a review on tap
I had my first taste of Yosef's Golden Ale, created from the university's partnership with Appalachian Mountain Brewing, this week. It was tasty, but I need to test it a few more times for scientific purposes. I'll be writing a review of that beer sometime next week, so here's to hoping my palette is diverse enough to do better than "I liked it. The end."
Got a busy week next week, and then it's game week after that. Thank goodness football season is actually starting.
