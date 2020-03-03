BOONE — Appalachian State returned three football coaches from the 2019 season, including first-year head coach Shawn Clark.
And of the assistant hires Clark made, six haven’t coached at App State. So the Journal is continuing its introductions to the quintet of new Mountaineers assistants.
Meet Robert Nunn and Cortney Braswell.
Robert Nunn, defensive line coach
Robert Nunn realizes he’s getting a neat experience right now. After nearly 30 years, he’s got the chance to reconnect and work with Dale Jones again.
The two were young coaches together at Georgia Military College, where Nunn started as defensive coordinator and Jones coached linebackers and defensive backs in 1991. The following year, Nunn was promoted to head coach, and Jones was elevated to defensive coordinator.
Now Nunn is at App State as defensive line coach, working under Jones, a longtime Mountaineers assistant and first-year defensive coordinator.
“Sometimes I’m out there on the field in these first five practices, and it’s like it’s flashbacks of the same old Dale,” Nunn said last week . “. . . It’s been a neat journey watching his career, you know, the championships they’ve won here.
“Of course he’s followed me close throughout my career. It’s fun to get back together.”
Nunn brings nearly 20 years of NFL experience to Boone. The adjustment has forced him to flex his teaching muscles more. In the past, working with pros in the NFL, he was dealing with players who had seen almost everything.
“I’ve got to make sure I slow it down a little bit and be very detailed in how I explain things,” Nunn said. “That’s been a little bit of a difference but again, there’s way more similarities than there are differences.
“It’s about trusting each other, working hard and being accountable, being available to each other."
Nunn is working with a group that returns two starters, Demetrius Taylor and Elijah Diarrassouba. It also benefits from the recovery of Chris Willis, a starter in 2018 who missed all of last season with an injury.
The Mountaineers defensive line has been known for its walk-on presence in recent years. Tommy Dawkins and George Blackstock are former walk-ons who earned scholarships, and Caleb Spurlin has seen the field often during the last two seasons.
Nunn appreciates the impact it has on his room.
"I love it," he said. "I love guys that come in here with a walk-on mentality of being hungry and willing to learn and willing to do whatever it takes to make the team. That carries over into the group."
Cortney Braswell, outside linebackers coach
Cortney Braswell got his first experience with App State as a high school coach.
After forming a relationship with Jones and former Appalachian defensive coordinator Nate Woody, Braswell took his teams up to Boone in two different years for training camps.
Braswell said he respected the accomplishments of the football program and wanted to emulate it.
“From the time you open the doors, when you open the doors you see the championship culture,” Braswell said. “As a high school coach, you’re striving to provide. How do I get that point?”
Those ties led to an off-field role with Louisville last year and now as the outside linebackers job at App State. Braswell formerly led Chattanooga Central High School (Tenn.) in 2016 and 2017 before one year at Ridgeland (Ga.) High School in his hometown of Rossville. But his relationship with Jones started as defensive coordinator at Bradley Central in Tennessee, Jones’ alma mater.
In 2015, Jones’ nephew was a backup quarterback on the team. Braswell asked him to give safety a try instead. A fellow faculty member said the high schooler would probably turn out just fine given his lineage. Braswell responded “who is Dale Jones?”
The two would eventually build a relationship, with Braswell mining Jones’ mind on the regular. Sometimes Jones would call and invite Braswell to Boone to talk ball while the latter was in Chattanooga. Braswell would drive the four-plus hours, talk a few hours with Jones and other Mountaineers assistants, then make his way back in one day.
“It wasn’t so much about getting to college and coaching in college as much as it was bettering myself. I wanted to be better,” Braswell said. “I wanted to be the best in my profession, and I thought being here and learning here was something that everybody else wasn’t doing.”
Braswell’s group of outside linebackers must work to fill the spots of two multi-year starters: Akeem Davis-Gaither and Noel Cook. Competition is in full force at this point, and Braswell is enjoying these early moments.
“I’ve just been so fortunate because things like this don’t happen for poor kids from Northwest Georgia,” Braswell said. “I’m just grateful, I’m lucky, I’m blessed. So I think all those things combined together to give me that opportunity.”
