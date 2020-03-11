Appalachian State returned three football coaches from the 2019 season, including first-year head coach Shawn Clark.
And of the assistant hires Clark made, six haven’t coached at App State. So the Journal is continuing its introductions to the six new Mountaineers assistants.
Meet Mark DeBastiani and James Rowe:
Mark DeBastiani, safeties coach
To understand how a coaching network develops, look no further than DeBastiani.
App State coach Shawn Clark’s career started as a graduate assistant at Louisville in 2001 and 2002. One of the coaches he worked under was Jim McElwain, the current head coach at Central Michigan and former coach at Florida and Colorado State. McElwain was the Cardinals wide receiver coach and special teams coordinator.
As McElwain moved on and continued recruiting, he would occasionally bump into DeBastiani. It’s how the latter became a defensive quality control coach at Florida when McElwain returned to the SEC.
That connection, plus DeBastiani’s previous work in Boone from 1995 to 1996 as defensive tackles coach, helped his addition to the Mountaineers staff.
“The business, there’s a lot of great coaches all over,” DeBastiani said. “All levels, from high school on up. Head coaches want to surround themselves with guys that they’re familiar with and guys that they can trust.
“. . . When this opportunity happened, to work for somebody like coach Clark and coach Jones who I know what they’re expectations are. It’s something I jumped at.”
Now, he’s got the task of finding new starters. Appalachian saw both Desmond Franklin and Josh Thomas play their last Mountaineers season, part of a defense that was top 30 nationally in scoring and total defense. Guys like Ryan Huff and Kaiden Smith got plenty of reps last season, as did Nick Ross, the true freshman who registered a pick-six in the 20-15 win against South Carolina.
But that competition is making this evaluation period fun for DeBastiani.
“The biggest thing, what we preach every day, playmakers are going to play,” DeBastiani said. “ . . . The more guys we can get making plays, the more guys we can get on the field.”
James Rowe, defensive back coach
To understand how a guy can get wrapped up in the growth of a coaching tree, look no further than Rowe.
He was a grad assistant at Florida while DeBastiani worked there. His younger brother, David, is the secondary coach at Central Michigan, where he worked with DeBastiani last season.
He coached against former App State defensive line coach Mark Ivey in the Florida high school ranks.
And now he’s gaining control of one of App State’s sturdiest groups: the defensive backs. Last season, getting two new starters ready. This year, Shaun Jolly and Shemar-Jean Charles are two strong options to keep the defense’s turnover ability intact.
But the two started off missing a little time in the early spring, allowing Rowe to take stock of the backs. Steven Jones and Milan Tucker have both started with strong impressions.
“Those two guys are not the biggest but they’re competitive as it gets, and they’ve been able to take things that we’re teaching them in the classroom and applying it on the field,” Rowe said.
Tucker played in three games last year as a true freshman, maintaining his redshirt. Jones, a junior who appeared the last two seasons in both on special teams and defense. The pair has gotten first-team reps during early scrimmage scenarios.
Jean-Charles and Jolly have both returned to the field at this point. But that doesn’t mean they were taking it easy before that. They were busy picking the brain of their head coach, who spent the last three seasons with the Washington Redskins.
“Both of them are guys where it’s important to them to ask a lot of questions,” Rowe said. “To ask the right questions. They’re super competitive on the field and that’s really the whole group.”
