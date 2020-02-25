Appalachian State returned three football coaches from the 2019 season, including first-year head coach Shawn Clark.
And of the seven new hires, five of them haven’t coached at App State before. Because of this, the Journal is providing introductions to the quintet of new Mountaineers assistants.
Here is the first pair, Tony Petersen and Brian Haines.
Tony Petersen, offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach
Tony Petersen had one main thing to tell Shawn Clark when the former interviewed to become Appalachian State’s offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach.
Whether you hire me or not, Petersen recalled, don’t change a thing.
“I’ll bring my little things here and there, but we’re going to run App State’s offense,” Petersen said after the first day of spring practices on Feb. 18. “Same thing, in three or four years, someday if I’m gone or somebody’s gone or one of the coaches, it’s still going to stay App State’s offense.”
Now a few months into the gig, Petersen is benefiting from the fact that he’s inheriting a proven starter in senior Zac Thomas, while looking forward to the challenge of building depth in an offense that will see almost all its starters graduate after the 2020 season.
Petersen has put together a nearly 30-year career and is now with his ninth school dating to his grad assistant tenure at Kentucky in 1990. But his time at Minnesota, where he was from 1999 to 2006, is the experience the Mountaineers hope to weave in.
App State’s zone-blocking scheme has played an important part in the program’s FBS success. Whether it was under Scott Satterfield or Eli Drinkwitz, it’s what the O-line has done best. And it will maintain that significance under Clark.
“We were under center, but we ran inside and outside zone, and we ran it as well as anybody in the country for eight years,” Petersen said of his Minnesota days. “Threw play-action pass, took care of the football and won a lot of games.
“That’s what I look at at App. App plays great defense. They run the football. They play-action pass, they take care of it and they win a lot of games.”
Petersen said his early looks at the quarterback room have been what he expected. The coach thinks that Thomas has “everything you want in a starting quarterback,” ranging from his ability to take care of the football as a runner and a passer, as well as his sheer amount of experience.
Thomas has started at App State for the last two seasons, and he has thrown for at least 2,000 yards and accounted for a combined 30-plus touchdowns in years that featured 11 and 13 wins, respectively.
But the trick for Petersen, long term, is building up the youth. The Mountaineers will lose two quarterbacks in Thomas and fellow senior Jacob Huesman after this year, leaving redshirt freshman David Baldwin-Griffin and true freshman Navy Shuler as the next in line. This year will be fundamental for both of them.
“You’ve got two senior quarterbacks walking out the door. We’re going to probably have to sign two in this next cycle to get back up to four,” Petersen said. “We’re going to go from being very experienced and deep to all of a sudden just the opposite.
“And that’s fun. It’s always fun to do that, but we’ve got to start planning now and developing those young guys.”
Petersen said he’s always been interested in coaching in Boone. He enjoyed his visits as a player and an assistant at Marshall. And now he’s got a chance to keep a good thing going under as part of a first-year staff.
“It’s just one of those places I always thought, you know what, this is one of the better programs in the country, in North Carolina, and I’d love to have the opportunity to come here,” Petersen said.
Brian Haines, special teams coordinator/running backs coach
Brian Haines didn’t want to be a coach that bounced all over the country.
It’s part of the reason why he worked at Ohio University for 12 seasons. The opportunity to work with Clark, whom Haines got to know while Clark was at Kent State, pulled him away from a school that’s gotten most of his time as a football coach.
“As this thing materialized and got going, it was ‘hey let’s go,’ and I was excited to get on board,” Haines said.
Because he stayed there so long, Haines benefited from a situation that many coaches don’t get: he was under the same head coach (Frank Solich) and offensive coordinator (Tim Albin) during his entire time there. But that kind of continuity is something App State has been known for.
Other than Drinkwitz’s one year at the helm, the football program has either been led by Jerry Moore or someone who coached/played under Moore (Satterfield and now Clark) in 30 of the last 31 seasons.
Haines thinks longevity lends itself to victorious teams, year in and year out.
“When you keep that continuity and that stability . . . it’s a program like this that’s based on physicality and toughness,” Haines said. “It doesn’t come down to a whole lot of schemes. They just go and they know how to win and they always find a way to win.”
Haines is still acclimating to the running backs group. And even with the early NFL Draft departure of Darrynton Evans, he sees a position that’s brimming with talent. And as the third special teams coordinator in three years, he’s doing his best to learn the terms the players are used to so the transition to him isn’t as difficult.
“I want to be speaking the same language that our defensive staff, so I’m learning that,” Haines said. “We’re rolling through that and I’m asking them questions and things of that nature.
“But yeah, you’ve got to be patient with them and you’ve got to teach them what you want. And I think at the time, too, it’s important to give reps but it’s also important to get quality reps.”
