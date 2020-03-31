School
A&T
Sport
Track and field
Hometown | high school
Lanham, Md. | Duval
On the NCAA decision
"To have gotten there (to the NCAA indoor championships in March) and have it stripped away, that hurt, and to not get that back, it really hurts. We didn't get to perform the vital part of our season, championship time."
My plan
"Honestly, I would like to come back. I feel like I have unfinished business on the track. It's really up to the schools with what they're going to do with that decision. We'd like to come back and finish what we started. I know all of these students who have made plans for graduate school and careers that can't be postponed for track. My goal (in a normal year) was to continue training for the Olympics and represent my home country of Nigeria."
– EDDIE WOOTEN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.