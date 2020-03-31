School

A&T

Sport

Track and field

Hometown | high school

Lanham, Md. | Duval

On the NCAA decision

"To have gotten there (to the NCAA indoor championships in March) and have it stripped away, that hurt, and to not get that back, it really hurts. We didn't get to perform the vital part of our season, championship time."

My plan

"Honestly, I would like to come back. I feel like I have unfinished business on the track. It's really up to the schools with what they're going to do with that decision. We'd like to come back and finish what we started. I know all of these students who have made plans for graduate school and careers that can't be postponed for track. My goal (in a normal year) was to continue training for the Olympics and represent my home country of Nigeria."

– EDDIE WOOTEN

Recommended for you

Load comments