I love Thanksgiving, mainly because of the food. And even more so because of the leftovers.
This was the weekend when you could eat any possible combination of things out of the fridge and not be judged. Deviled eggs and a slice of pumpkin pie? Sure. Some collard greens touching up against a dollop of banana pudding? Who cares. Enjoy yourself.
As I write this, I'm looking at an empty bowl that previously held some buffalo chicken dip. I'm stuffed and wildly content.
What's great about Thanksgiving food is it's almost as good the second time around. In some instances, it's even better. I promise there's more to this tangent than me being full.
It'll be another serving of App State-Louisiana for the Sun Belt Championship game, and, really, why would you want anything else? They're clearly the two best teams in the conference. This Saturday will be the fourth time they've played in the last two seasons, and most of them have been super entertaining.
This is the matchup you need if you're App State, with one final game against a quality opponent to really prove themselves to the College Football Playoff committee. But that's an important point to stress: a QUALITY opponent.
The Sun Belt championship game will feature two double-digit win teams. You know the conference has to love that. Especially with two teams that played each other hard in the middle of the season.
Since that game, Louisiana looked like a machine up until its close contest with UL Monroe last week. And App State has steadily revved up its offense as the season has closed. The Mountaineers put 56 points on Georgia State, blew up the second half against Texas State and closed out the season with a dominant showing at Troy.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz has been pretty straight and narrow about outside talk. He quickly dispatched rankings talk and all the like throughout the season. But after the Troy game, he indicated that part of the performance might have been directed at the CFP committee, which knocked App State down a spot earlier in the week. I was shocked to hear him say it, but also not shocked at the same time.
App State is still in the thick of this Group-of-Five race, albeit far reaching. Memphis needs to lose to Cincinnati on Saturday and Boise State to Hawaii to give the Mountaineers a real shot again. And that still might not be enough.
But it all starts with App State taking care of one more opponent in Boone, and it might be the best opponent it will face all year.
I'm ready for some more of those leftovers.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
