Louisiana 57

Appalachian State 51

Staff report

Site: Holmes Convocation

Center, Boone

Why the Mountaineers lost

Louisiana controlled much of the game’s tempo and stretched out to a 14-point lead, its largest of the game, with just over six-and-half minutes remaining. The Mountaineers responded quickly with a 9-0 run, making the score 52-47 with 36 seconds left on the clock. With the clock against it, Appalachian State was forced to foul, and the Ragin’ Cajuns sealed the game on free throws. Louisiana was 0-of-9 from the field during the run.

Key performers

Mountaineers: Michaela Porter 14 points; Pre Stanley 12 points, 5 rebounds; Bayley Plummer 6 points, 13 rebounds.

Ragin’ Cajuns: Ty’Reona Doucet 18 points, 7 rebounds; Jomyra Mathis 11 points, 6 rebounds; Brandi Williams 12 points, 8-10 FT; Kimberly Burton 11 rebounds.

Records

App State: 9-18 overall,

6-10 Sun Belt

Up next

App State: hosts UL Monroe, 2 p.m. Saturday

Louisiana: hosts Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m. Saturday

