The starting lineup featured a new piece.
James Lewis, a transfer from Chattanooga who sat out last season, is a a 6-foot-8 forward. He had five points in the first half and put a couple quick pivot moves on defenders.
Johnson said the team had looked forward to Lewis getting playing time this year after bothering them in practice all of last season.
“James is a great post player,” Johnson said. “(If) two people collapse on me, I can get an easy dump down to him. The same thing with him.
“We have that connection, that chemistry. It’s his first year so he’s trying to get his legs back, so we’re just trying to help him out.”
Lewis played in the place of Hunter Seacat, who started against Michigan. Seacat came off the bench to chip in three points and three rebounds. Kerns said he felt he needed to make the change.
“James has been very consistent,” Kerns said. “James has been somebody I’ve addressed with our team is really an everyday guy.
“I’m all about finishing. I always tell them, ‘Who care who starts, who’s going to finish?’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.