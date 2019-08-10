We're reaching the point of the football season where I'm over it.
You get tired of wondering what might happen. There's not much to talk about anymore. Let's get the games going so we have something to actually chew on.
The reason, my dear readers, is because so much is potential right now. And that's revved up by the fact that you have a new coach in Eli Drinkwitz, which no doubt heightens the interest level you guys already have.
And frankly, from a reporter's standpoint, I'm not going to see all the wrinkles Drinkwitz and company might install until I see some live ball from my perch in Kidd Brewer Stadium.
I've been able to attend a few practices now as fall camp opened. I'm sure you're curious how the offense is looking under Drink and not Scott Satterfield. What I can say for a fact, is that right now, you really see more of the same. It's all the same personnel from a team that was returning 17 starters from the 2018 season. A Zac Thomas throw still packs some mustard and pepper. Darrynton Evans can still make someone look silly with the flick of an ankle. The defense still looks very, very good.
Football practice is football practice to the untrained eye like mine to notice the little nuances that might change. So I'm really just ready for the regular season to start.
A few observations though, while I'm on the topic:
- I don't think defensive back is a position to worry about at all. Though they lost two guys that are fighting for NFL spots right now, I like the look of that DB units. Willie Edwards, a grad transfer, and Shemar Jean-Charles are two long and cut frames that give the position a different look. And Shaun Jolly, by my eye test, might've had the best spring of anyone. There are five guys fighting for those two starting spots, and it's been entertaining to watch. Plus, position coach Charlie Harbison has an absurd amount of experience.
- There are two guys I've noticed who look much stronger so far in camp: Daetrich Harrington and Kaleb Dawson. Harrington, a redshirt sophomore running back who dealt with an ACL tear, looks like he's really packed on muscle. And Dawson, a freshman safety who redshirted last year, is a guy Satterfield touted as a stowaway talent for the future. He'll add some depth to an already strong position group.
- I think if there's a question, it's how the offensive line ranks settle out. Clearly, there's experience returning to make up one of the Sun Belt's best units -- four starters return from last year, as well as Cole Garrison, a guy who played almost everywhere on the line last season. Others like Cooper Hodges and Matt Williams look the part, and a couple of freshman might have to pitch in too.
Got a few stories for you to check out. First, on the relationship between Darrynton Evans and Camerun Peoples. Second, a look at how leadership is shaking out on the defense in place of MyQuon Stout. And in case you missed it from media day, here's a little on Drinkwitz and how he's trying to cherish his chance to form relationships before his first season as a head coach.
I'll get two more practices next week, and I've got some other things coming on the new potential starters at defensive back, on Garrison and the intricacies of offensive line play, and a little something on Noel Cook too.
It's been fun getting back into the rhythm of football again. But hey, let's just get this season started already.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan