This game last year has been well chronicled. It turned into a Georgia Southern victory after a calamity of struggles for App State. It was the Mountaineers' first game as a ranked team in program history, and it turned into an ugly 34-14 defeat.
But App State hasn’t lost a game since. The Mountaineers are riding a 14-game winning streak, which ranks third in the nation behind Clemson (23 straight wins) and Ohio State (14). Those two teams are both ranked inside the top four by The Associated Press and the Amway Coaches polls.
So there’s much at stake on Thursday, both in the long winning streak and the hopes for App State to stay in the top-Group-of-Five-team conversation.
