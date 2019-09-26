AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State running back Darrynton Evans (3) ran for 159 yards against Coastal Carolina in 2018.

In 2018, this game was a slow-grinding slobberknocker in Conway, S.C.

The Mountaineers were without starting quarterback Zac Thomas, who was knocked out of the previous game after sustaining a concussion against Georgia Southern.

App State battled out a 23-7 win behind a touchdown throw by backup QB Jacob Huesman and a fourth-quarter safety.

A run-heavy game plan yielded 278 yards rushing — 159 yards from Darrynton Evans, and another 103 from Marcus Williams. Each scored a touchdown.

