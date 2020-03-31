School

UNCG

Sport

Softball

Hometown | high school

Winston-Salem | Forsyth Country Day

On the NCAA decision

“I’m really glad they granted another year of eligibility because that’s just a devastating way for people to end their season, to end their career with only playing less than half the games.”

My plan

“It’s kind of complicated because I have gotten into law school at Campbell. I don’t know if I can take my eligibility year.”

– JOE SIRERA

