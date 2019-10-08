Drinkwitz has mentioned improving the offensive line's play over the last couple of weeks.
The group, which returned four starters from last year, has seen its sack total decrease in the last three games — from allowing three against Charlotte to two against UNC to just one versus Coastal Carolina.
But quarterback Zac Thomas has taken a few hits during this early part of the season, and center Noah Hannon said that needs to change.
“We’ve got to do a better job of eliminating mental mistakes, technical errors and stuff like that,” Hannon said. “There’s no doubt that we know what we’re supposed to do, it’s just executing it.
“There’s no excuses for the times that Zac’s been hit thus far, and we take responsibility for that — us, the tight ends, running backs and everybody that’s involved for the protection of that play — and we’ve got to fix it.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.