Improving the protection around Appalachian State quarterback Zac Thomas (12) needs to be a higher priority, according to center Noah Hannon. “There’s no excuses for the times that Zac’s been hit thus far, and we take responsibility for that — us, the tight ends, running backs and everybody that’s involved for the protection of that play — and we’ve got to fix it.”

Drinkwitz has mentioned improving the offensive line's play over the last couple of weeks.

The group, which returned four starters from last year, has seen its sack total decrease in the last three games — from allowing three against Charlotte to two against UNC to just one versus Coastal Carolina.

But quarterback Zac Thomas has taken a few hits during this early part of the season, and center Noah Hannon said that needs to change.

“We’ve got to do a better job of eliminating mental mistakes, technical errors and stuff like that,” Hannon said. “There’s no doubt that we know what we’re supposed to do, it’s just executing it.

“There’s no excuses for the times that Zac’s been hit thus far, and we take responsibility for that — us, the tight ends, running backs and everybody that’s involved for the protection of that play — and we’ve got to fix it.”

