Eliah Drinkwitz has stated he wants the Mountaineers offense to average 3 points per possession. So far, so good.
Appalachian is averaging 3.36 points per offensive drive through its first two games. The offensive unit scored 42 points apiece against East Tennessee State and Charlotte, respectively. App State needed only 10 drives to do so against ETSU, and 15 drives to do so against Charlotte.
App State added two special teams touchdowns against Charlotte: D’Marco Jackson scooped up the ball in the end zone on a blocked punt, and Evans turned an onside kick return into a 45-yard score.
