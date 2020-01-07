Josh Thomas’ graduation signals the loss of a major leader and one of the sharpest minds on the defensive side. Actually, App State will see new starters at both safety spots — with Thomas and Desmond Franklin finishing their careers.
Nick Ross, a true freshman in 2019, played often for App State and managed to make some big plays, including an interception return touchdown against South Carolina. Safeties coach Greg Gasparato mentioned during the 2019 fall camp that Ross learned quickly. He might have accelerated his path to more playing time.
