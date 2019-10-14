Don't look now, but the nation is starting to pay attention again.
Appalachian State — and maybe you've heard about this already — is nationally ranked. The Mountaineers did it last year, but this one's different.
First and foremost, it's an even higher ranking than 2018. App State earned the No. 24 spot in both the AP Poll and the Amway Coaches Poll. But second, and this is the big one, the perfect story is brewing, whether you guys want to focus on it or not.
Consider this: A ranked team will play in Boone, North Carolina on Saturday. That ranked team will be App State. The Mountaineers will run out into Kidd Brewer Stadium for homecoming as one of the best college football teams in the United States. Now, I'm sure you guys have felt that way about past teams, but now, it is an absolute, certified truth.
As you all remember, that ranking didn't last long last year. I highly doubt this team will go through a similar situation. They're ready for it now, and all the attention that goes with it.
But back to that perfect point again, consider all the things that are lining up:
- The first-year coach still hasn't lost yet.
- The App State offense is proven and talented in both skill positions and on the offensive line, and it can score in many ways.
- The defense, after inconsistency, is coming off its best performance by far.
- The Sun Belt isn't as top heavy as it has been in the past, and App State just won what appeared to be the toughest game of its conference schedule. That's the one I had highlighted, at least.
- South Carolina beat No. 3 Georgia last week, making that Nov. 9 matchup even more interesting.
- UCF is out of the Group-of-Five picture. And App State only has three G5 teams (Boise State, SMU and Cincinnati ahead of it).
All that is being stirred into a stiff Drink (see what I did there?) and making 2019 one of the more significant seasons in school history. The next few months could become a special trip for the football team and the fan base alike.
Enjoy this, people. App State has been fortunate to rack up wins over the last few seasons. But years like this one — mainly, what it could be — don't come around often. And everyone will be looking toward Boone to see what happens next.
Take care and thanks for reading,
Ethan
P.S. I went to the Louisville-Wake Forest game, which had an absurd amount of points and turned into a Cardinals' 62-59 win. Watch Scott Satterfield's postgame press conference here.
