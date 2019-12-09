Ethan's welcome letter

You guys aren't dummies. At this point, you're very aware that Eli Drinkwitz is heading to Missouri. It's not surprising that he moved on to a new job. It's just a little surprising how quickly it's happened. 

This search should be pretty straightforward. Players and fans have been very vocal about who they think the next guy is. The hashtag #Clark2020 has taken over App State Twitter.

Shawn Clark, App State's current offensive line coach, is an App State lifer. He makes a ton of sense.

That said, nothing is certain. Things could get crazier. I'm digging around now to find out what the next few days look like. But while you wait to see what's next, revel in the moments from the weekend.

App State won another Sun Belt conference title game Saturday. That's four straight for the Mountaineers. 

There are some wonderful moments both during and after the game that Journal photographer Allison Lee Isley captured here.

Baer Hunter, App State's starting right guard and a Winston-Salem native, feels like he finally has a championship he can call his own. 

And now Appalachian heads to New Orleans again. Whether you're happy about that bowl or not, you can't ask for a much better city. 

