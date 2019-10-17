Outside of Daetrich Harrington’s injury, which will sideline him for the rest of the season, most news on this front is good for App State.
Coach Eli Drinkwitz said Wednesday that Willie Edwards, a defensive back who is a grad transfer from Illinois State, is the only player currently limited. Drinkwitz called Edwards doubtful for the game.
“Willie is still not quite 100%,” Drinkwitz said.
App State will get back linebacker Logan Doublin after he missed the last two games. Senior safety Desmond Franklin is expected to play more snaps, and starting left tackle Vic Johnson is healthy and ready to go.
“Vic’s fine,” Drinkwitz said. “ I think Vic just likes to see me out on the field once a game.”
