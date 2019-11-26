AppStateFB (copy)

Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates after a Mountaineers touchdown on Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019 in Chapel Hill, N.C.

On top of the season-ending injury to Corey Sutton, App State also will be without two more significant contributors.

Starting tight end Collin Reed and key defensive reserve Ryan Huff will miss the game and not travel due to undisclosed injuries.

Huff has played in all 11 games, starting two to spell then-injured starter Desmond Franklin. He has 19 tackles and one quarterback hurry. Reed has caught six passes this season. Two of them have been for touchdowns.

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments