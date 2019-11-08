AppStateFB (copy)

Saturday will be the first time Appalachian State will share a football field with South Carolina since 1988. But Eli Drinkwitz, the Mountaineers first-year head coach, has seen the Gamecocks and his coaching counterpart Will Muschamp much more recently.

At the start of the 2017 season, N.C. State and South Carolina played each other opened the season with South Carolina at Bank of America in Charlotte, when Drinkwitz was in his second season as the Wolfpack’s offensive coordinator. It was an offensive shootout where the Wolfpack racked 504 total yards and quarterback Ryan Finley threw 64 times in a 35-28 loss.

Both teams started with promise — the game featured 42 first-half points — and they carried that through the season. Both finished with nine wins, including a victory in their respective bowl games: N.C. State won the Sun Bowl, and South Carolina won the Outback Bowl.

Gamecocks personnel obviously will have changed some during the last two seasons, but the defense will still carry similar traits of Muschamp, a lifelong defensive coach, and Travaris Robinson, his defensive coordinator since being hired in 2015.

The same can be said for Drinkwitz, now with a different program and implementing his system with players he inherited. But the 2017 game offers a glimpse of how Drinkwitz could attack South Carolina’s defense on Saturday as the Mountaineers (7-1) head into Columbia.

Here’s a quarter-by-quarter breakdown of how Drinkwitz and the N.C. State offense played that day:

