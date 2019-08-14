BOONE — Whether it’s an island or a phone booth, Cole Garrison is prepared for it.
That sentence will make a lot more sense in a moment.
Garrison, now a junior offensive lineman for Appalachian State, worked his way onto the field with versatility, proving it with every snap he played in 2018. Garrison appeared at four of the five O-line positions (every spot but center) and started one game apiece at both right guard (early in the season) and left tackle (late).
His well-rounded technique allowed him to become the patch for any issue the Mountaineers had last year on the line, which returns four starters and is expected to be one of the best in the Sun Belt Conference.
If you need confirmation of how important Garrison became during the 2018 season, listen to Vic Johnson, who’s going into his fourth year as the team’s starting left tackle.
“We owe Cole a lot for that. I feel like he saved us a lot,” Johnson said. “... I felt like he played better than me at the end of the season. And it was amazing to see him do it.
“We always appreciate Cole. He doesn’t really say much. Doesn’t like asking for credit. He just works. I’m appreciative of that.”
Part of Garrison’s ability to play anywhere came from his high school experience. Another part came from the tutelage of Shawn Clark, his offensive line coach.
Garrison played at Clay-Chalkville High School, which is roughly 20 miles northeast of Birmingham, Ala. He said he played both guard positions while also getting experience at tackle when the team needed it. Though he had to learn new things, Garrison said his high school coach told him it would only make him better.
“I think just because I moved around so much that everything kind of felt like I did it regularly,” Garrison said. “Like, I think within a snap or two I could be comfortable in most positions I played.”
That only intensified when he arrived at App State as a freshman before the 2016 season, when he was exposed to how Clark coaches his offensive linemen.
Clark has focused on players learning different positions. If a player is a tackle, he also learns how to play guard. Guards work on the center position. That way, Clark said, each player gets repetitions at various positions in case injuries ravage the group.
He started this in 2003, when he was at Eastern Kentucky. That season, his starting center was injured in a game. His back-up center got hurt in Monday’s practice, and the third-string guy was lost on Thursday.
Clark found himself teaching a scout-team defense lineman how to snap the ball just to have another body for the team’s upcoming matchup. That’s when he realized he needed a philosophy change. Mountaineers attempt different stances and blocking positions, and Clark makes his players think big picture about the offensive line.
“In meetings, we pick a day, and no matter the day, whether you’re a tackle or a guard, you’re playing center at the meeting,” Clark said. “You’re making all the calls to set our blocking scheme. You get a bigger picture as far as what’s happening in the box in front of us.”
But what sets Garrison apart from his teammates, Johnson said, is his ability to play on the left or right. First of all, Garrison said, people typically have a more flexible side of their bodies. That can be helped with stretching, but it has to be accounted for. Sometimes there are other variables. Garrison said he has to fight blisters on his right foot due to the wear and tear of line play. That affects his stance too.
And that’s even before the subtle nuances of each position are accounted for.
“When you’re at tackle, you’re on an island by yourself. You have no help,” Clark said. “When you’re at guard, you’re in a phone booth. You have a guy to your right and a guy to your left. So usually you have some kind of backup help no matter where it is.”
Garrison has followed the standard progression as a college athlete. He redshirted in 2016, appeared on special teams as a redshirt freshman in 2017 and became an important backup last year. And during that time, he got to pick the brains of players like Parker Collins, Colby Gossett and Beau Nunn, all of whom had chances to make an NFL roster after their Mountaineers career ended.
2018 started with Garrison and Baer Hunter in a battle for the right guard position. The two rotated, but Hunter ultimately won out during the season. It’s all helped Garrison prepare for the chance to become a starter this season should first-year coach Eli Drinkwitz and Clark decide.
“I think just getting a little bit older, being a little bit more mature, you can avoid the complacency, just mentally,” Garrison said. “You don’t have to be forced into it, where as when you’re younger, you might have to be forced into it with a competition with somebody.
“So I can still do things I was doing when I was going back and forth with Baer and work on making sure I’m not getting complacent, letting someone else come behind me ... I definitely know I’ll be in the game, so I won’t have to worry about that.”