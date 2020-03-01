Appalachian State and Wake Forest were well represented at this year's NFL Scouting Combine.
Three former Deacons — Essang Bassey, Justin Herron and Justin Strnad — and two former Mountaineers — Akeem Davis-Gaither and Darrynton Evans — participated in Indianapolis, running through drills for team execs from Thursday through Sunday.
Here's how each of the five did, as well as some clips from their workouts.
Essang Bassey, Wake Forest cornerback
Bassey flashed a strong performance in the vertical jump, tying for third among cornerbacks at 39.5 inches.
Among his position group, his 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump tied for seventh in his position group, while his 4.46 40 time was tied for 10th. He also did the three-cone drill in 6.95 seconds and the 20-yard shuttle in 4.13 seconds.
Bassey also tied for 15th among corners with 12 reps on bench press. He had 60 total tackles and an interception last year.
Damon Arnette and Essang Bassey— Christopher Reiss (@NFL_ChrisReiss) March 1, 2020
Bassey has some great footwork... #NFLCombine
pic.twitter.com/vvQxBWWcfE
Akeem Davis-Gaither, App State linebacker
Thanks to a reported injury, there wasn't a lot of activity for the Sun Belt Conference defensive player of the year.
Davis-Gaither only participated in the bench press, hitting 21 reps. The NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that Davis-Gaither would have surgery on Tuesday due to a partial stress fracture in his right foot. The recovery time, according to Pelissero, will be six-to-eight weeks.
.@AppState_FB LB Akeem Davis-Gaither speaking on "playing big" at the position. #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/s7p2Y401LO— Emory Hunt (@FBallGameplan) February 27, 2020
App State has held its last two pro days during the last week of March (2018) and the first week of April (2019). Should that hold true for the Mountaineers' upcoming pro day, which hasn't been announced yet, Davis-Gaither likely won't be recovered enough to participate given the reported timeline.
Davis-Gaither had 104 total tackles last season, 14.5 of those were tackles for loss, with five sacks and one interception.
Justin Herron, Wake Forest offensive lineman
Herron's bench press and vertical jump results were his highlights, figures that ranked him inside the top 10 for the offensive linemen group.
He did 27 reps on bench (tied for eighth place) and notched a 33-inch vertical (tied for fifth).
🗣 “Justin Herron, Wake Forest”— Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) February 28, 2020
Flex on em, Justin 💪#WakeForever | #GoDeacs 🎩 pic.twitter.com/WLt7AialAH
Herron was a four-year starter for Wake Forest, missing nearly all of the 2018 season after an ACL tear in the season opener.
Darrynton Evans, App State running back
The Group-of-Five star likely improved his stock this week.
Evans, the 2019 Sun Belt offensive player of the year and two-time reigning conference title game MVP, registered the second-fastest 40-yard dash time for a running back.
From @MoveTheSticks: That’s #AppStateSpeed— App State Football (@AppState_FB) February 29, 2020
Darrynton Evans (@ItzLiveee) with an official 40 time of 4.41 seconds, second-best among RBs at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/plkEjowAlf
He completed the drill in 4.41 seconds, behind only Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor (4.39). Evans also tied for fifth place in broad jump (10-feet, 5-inches) and earned 10th place in vertical jump (37 inches) while registering 20 reps on the bench press.
Evans had 1,480 rushing yards and 24 total touchdowns, which was the third-highest total in the nation.
Justin Strnad, Wake Forest linebacker
Strnad pieced together a solid performance. He did so roughly four months removed from a surgery to repair a torn bicep tendon.
He ran a 4.74 40, combined with a 29-inch vertical leap and a 9-foot, 3-inch broad jump. The linebacker also ran a 4.49 20-yard shuttle.
Strnad has the highest prospect grade of all Wake Forest's Combine participants at 5.96 from the NFL Network. He had 69 total tackles this last season before his injury.
