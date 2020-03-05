AppClark

When Appalachian State hired Shawn Clark as head football coach in December, it not only came with a significant raise for him.

He also received "not less than $1.55 million" for his assistant salary pool, according to his contract, a figure that was $200,000 larger than for Eli Drinkwitz the year before.

The Journal acquired the contracts for all 10 assistant coaches through a Freedom of Information Act request, showing that Clark was able to disperse those funds in a way that gave eight of his staffers salaries of at least $100,000 while also accounting for their chances at bonuses.

It also revealed that first-year defensive coordinator Dale Jones took a pay cut to come back to Boone.

The 10 assistants base salaries combine to be $1,335,000, more than $200,000 less than the pool allocation. Jones and offensive coordinator Tony Petersen led the way with salaries of $250,000 and $200,000, respectively.

They’re followed by:

  • Tight ends coach/recruiting coordinator Justin Watts, $145,000.
  • Safeties coach Mark DeBastiani, $135,000.
  • Receivers coach Pat Washington, $130,000.
  • Running backs coach/special teams coordinator Brian Haines, $105,000.
  • Defensive line coach Robert Nunn, $100,000.
  • Defensive backs coach James Rowe, $100,000.
  • Offensive line coach Nic Cardwell, $90,000.
  • Outside linebackers coach Cortney Braswell, $80,000.

All assistants have the same five competitive bonus options:

  • $5,000 if App State wins nine or more games in a season.
  • $2,500 if the Mountaineers win the Sun Belt’s East Division.
  • $5,000 if the Mountaineers win the Sun Belt Conference championship game.
  • One month of base salary if App State participates in a bowl game.
  • $10,000 if the Mountaineers play in a College Football Playoff series bowl.

App State achieved the first four of those five in each of the last two years. Should the Mountaineers replicate that in 2020, an additional $236,247 would be paid out to the assistants combined. Each assistant can also receive an extra $4,000 to $6,000 if the program’s Academic Progress Rate score is above 930 (for an extra $2,000 during the school year) and if the team has an overall GPA over 2.75 (extra $1,000 for each semester) or over 3.0 (extra $2,000 for each semester).

Only two assistants, Watts and Washington, return from last season, not counting Clark’s promotion. Both got a raise after each earned $120,000 in 2018, per to the USA Today assistant coaches salary database.

And according to that same database, Jones is earning a little less than he did during his one season at Louisville. As the Cardinals inside linebackers coach last season under former Mountaineers coach Scott Satterfield, Jones was paid $300,000. But the increased responsibility, plus the return to a place he worked for 22 years, formed a draw that outweighed salary.

App State went 13-1 last season, finishing the year by giving Shawn Clark his first head-coaching victory in the New Orleans Bowl against Ala.-Birmingham.

