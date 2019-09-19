Appalachian State UNC Charlotte Football (copy)

Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the third quarter of an NCAA football game against UNC Charlotte on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Mountaineers defeated the 49ers, 56-41. (Winston-Salem Journal/Allison Lee Isley) 20190908w_spt_appstate

Appalachian State travels to North Carolina on Saturday for a massive in-state matchup between a Group-of-Five power and the flagship state university.

The two teams have played only once in their history, a 56-6 UNC win in 1940.

The Mountaineers (2-0) are coming out of an off week, while the Tar Heels (2-1) are trying to recover from a loss to Wake Forest.

Here are five things to know about the game:

Don’t miss a minute of Appalachian State football this season. Read the team breakdowns, get to know the players, follow game coverage and more with our App State Football newsletter.

ejoyce@wsjournal.com

@EthanJoyceWSJ

journalnow.com/sports/asu/app_trail

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments