App State Louisiana Sun Belt Championship

Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates in the second quarter of the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, 45-38. 

App State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan goes into the game with 723 receiving yards. Should he add 77 more, he’ll do something that hasn’t been done since 2013.

A Mountaineers receiver has registered more than 700 yards in each of the last four seasons -- Hennigan this year, Corey Sutton (773) last year, Ike Lewis (716) in 2017 and Shaedon Meadors (716) in 2016.

But App State hasn’t had an 800-yard receiver since 2013, when Tony Washington racked up 939 yards on 64 receptions.

