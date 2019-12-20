App State wide receiver Thomas Hennigan goes into the game with 723 receiving yards. Should he add 77 more, he’ll do something that hasn’t been done since 2013.
A Mountaineers receiver has registered more than 700 yards in each of the last four seasons -- Hennigan this year, Corey Sutton (773) last year, Ike Lewis (716) in 2017 and Shaedon Meadors (716) in 2016.
But App State hasn’t had an 800-yard receiver since 2013, when Tony Washington racked up 939 yards on 64 receptions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.