Appalachian State defensive lineman E.J. Scott (center) is still facing a lingering question about an injury.

After Wednesday’s practice, Drinkwitz provided injury updates for App State’s players.

“Still questionable with some guys,” Drinkwitz said. “We don’t know. They were all there today trying to get ready and get back. It’ll probably be more like a Friday, Saturday, game-time decision right now.”

The biggest lingering questions are about defensive lineman E.J. Scott and safeties Desmond Franklin and Ryan Huff. Franklin starts alongside Josh Thomas, and Huff regularly enters the game as well.

Vic Johnson, who is recovering from an ankle injury, also rotated in and out of the game against UNC. A number of Mountaineers battled cramps Saturday against the Tar Heels, experiencing a hot day where heat radiated off the field turf and stadium.

