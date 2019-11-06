South Carolina faces difficult stretch run for bowl game (copy)

South Carolina wide receiver Shi Smith (13) is one of six expected players to return this week after recovering from injuries. 

South Carolina should see many players return after recovering from injuries for this Saturday’s game.

On the negative side, tight end Nick Muse is out for the season with an ACL injury, and running back Tavien Feaster, who transferred from Clemson before the season, is questionable for Saturday's game. Feaster is South Carolina's leading rusher with 625 yards and five touchdowns.

Other than that, most things are trending positive.

Muschamp said he expects six players back: running back Rico Dowdle, defensive end Brad Johnson, wide receiver Shi Smith, linebacker Damani Staley, defensive tackle Keir Thomas and offensive lineman Dylan Wonnum were expected to start practicing on Tuesday and play Saturday.

Dowdle has rushed for more than 2,000 yards in his career. Wonnum started seven games at right tackle last season and the first four of 2019. Thomas started 21 of 23 games during the 2017 and 2018 seasons but hasn’t appeared this season.

