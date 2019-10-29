1. Last year’s matchup
This game last year has been well chronicled. It turned into a Georgia Southern victory after a calamity of struggles for App State. It was the Mountaineers' first game as a ranked team in program history, and it turned into an ugly 34-14 defeat.
But App State hasn’t lost a game since. The Mountaineers are riding a 14-game winning streak, which ranks third in the nation behind Clemson (23 straight wins) and Ohio State (14). Those two teams are both ranked inside the top four by The Associated Press and the Amway Coaches polls.
So there’s much at stake on Thursday, both in the long winning streak and the hopes for App State to stay in the top-Group-of-Five-team conversation.
2. Struggles in the red zone
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Georgia Southern was a top-25 defense last year. And while the Eagles are allowing approximately a touchdown’s worth of points more this year (28 per game as opposed to 21.5 from last season), they are allowing roughly the same amount of total yardage per game as they did in 2018.
The problem has been in the red zone. Last season, Georgia Southern allowed 28 touchdowns in 40 red-zone appearances, meaning opponents had a 70% success rate.
This season, the Eagles have allowed 19 touchdowns in 25 red-zone visits for opponents. That’s up to 76%. App State has been one of the best red-zone teams in the nation, scoring on 32-of-34 chances — 27 of those were touchdowns.
3. Third-down frustrations
Coach Eli Drinkwitz of Appalachian State said the team's problem converting on third down Saturday in a win against South Alabama was a result of problems the Mountaineers were having and not the result of something the Jaguars were doing.
Walt Unks/Journal
One of the first things Coach Eli Drinkwitz mentioned after Saturday’s game was the Mountaineers’ issues on third-down conversions.
South Alabama was the first defense to hold App State below 40% on third-down conversions. App State went 6 of 17, which is 35%. That was coming off a game against UL Monroe where App State converted on third down in 72% (13-of-18) of its attempts. Drinkwitz expects the team to improve on that front moving forward.
“In third down, it was self-inflicted wounds,” Drinkwitz said. “We had pressure on one of them. We had a misread on one of them. We had miscommunication on one of them.
“Those are self-inflicted wounds that we can correct and we will correct. No, I don’t think it was a them issue. It was an us issue.”
4. Silly defensive numbers
Appalachian State defensive lineman Demetrius Taylor (48) sacks Louisiana quarterback Levi Lewis (17) on Oct. 20, 2018. in Boone. The Mountaineers' defense allowed only 139 yards of total offense Saturday in a win against South Alabama.
Andrew Dye/Journal
App State has held its past three opponents to a combined 17 points. Even more impressively, the Mountaineers have significantly lowered the amount of yards they’re allowing.
Against Louisiana in a 17-7 victory on Oct. 9, App State allowed only 254 yards to the team it played in the 2018 Sun Belt Conference championship game. Then on Oct. 19, UL Monroe mustered only 213 yards in Appalachian's 52-7 win.
South Alabama registered only 139 yards against App State on Saturday in a 30-3 Mountaineers win.
5. Home dominance
As of late, it’s been good for App State when Hate Week comes to Boone.
App State has won its last five home games in this series. The last time Georgia Southern won in Boone was 2007, a 38-35 Eagles victory. That game snapped the Mountaineers' 30-game home winning streak, the first loss for the Mountaineers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in almost five years.
App State went on to win its third straight Division I-AA national championship that season. Georgia Southern went 7-4, beating three top-25 FCS opponents in a row with App State, the Citadel and Wofford under first-year coach Chris Hatcher.
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) celebrates a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) runs the ball for a touchdown after recovering a fumble in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates with Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Members of the Appalachian State marching band share a laugh while waiting to perform during halftime in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive back Josh Thomas (7) celebrates after scoring a touchdown from a fumble recovery in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) celebrates with teammate Appalachian State junior wide receiver Thomas Hennigan (5) after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz speaks to Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) between the first and second quarters of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior quarterback Zac Thomas (12) looks for a pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band sings along to "Sweet Caroline" following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) is tackled by UL Monroe junior safety Keilos Swinney (6) and UL Monroe redshirt freshman cornerback Josh Newton (20) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz runs along the sidelines shouting while Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) runs the ball in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Running back Darrynton Evans of Appalachian State rushed for 136 yards and a touchdown on Saturday.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior tight end Collin Reed (87) celebrates a touchdown with teammates in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior defensive lineman E.J. Scott (98) celebrates after breaking up a pass by UL Monroe senior quarterback Caleb Evans (6) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Marcus Williams Jr. (26) celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State senior outside linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither (24) celebrates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe redshirt freshman quarterback Colby Suits (16) is tackled by Appalachian State redshirt freshman outside linebacker Nick Hampton (31) in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band packs up after performing following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior offensive lineman Ivan Reyes (63) lifts Appalachian State junior wide receiver Jalen Virgil (11) to celebrate Virgil's touchdown in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe head coach Matt Viator in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against Appalachian State on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State sophomore defensive back Shaun Jolly (3) celebrates with teammates after breaking up a UL Monroe pass in the first quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game against UL Monroe on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
\ul6d\ recovers a fumble while pressured by Appalachian State junior wide receiver Corey Sutton (2) in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State defensive lineman George Blackstock (right) forced a fumble on Oct. 19 in the Mountaineers’ 52-7 victory against UL Monroe.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
App State defensive lineman George Blackstock jokes that teammates probably thinks he’s mute. Elijah Diarrassouba casual greetings would typically be met with a slight head nod and not much more.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
The Appalachian State marching band performs following the Appalachian State Mountaineers' 52-7 victory over the UL Monroe Warhawks in a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a touchdown being called back in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
Appalachian State junior running back Darrynton Evans (3) attempts to score a touchdown while tackled by a UL Monroe defender in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
UL Monroe redshirt freshman wide receiver Malik Jackson (2) runs the ball in the fourth quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C. The Appalachian State Mountaineers defeated the UL Monroe Warhawks, 52-7.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
App State UL Monroe Football
A member of the Appalachian State marching band gets ready for the halftime performance in the second quarter of a Sun Belt Conference football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C.
Allison Lee Isley/Journal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.