School
Wake Forest
Sport
Track and field and cross country
Hometown | high school
Palm Harbor, Fla. | Calvary Christian
On the NCAA decision
"I trusted the NCAA with the decision and didn't think about it too much because it was completely out of my control. An extra year of eligibility is fair, and I thought that would happen in the end. It will be interesting to see how it works when the time comes. The result of the indoor season was hard to see, though. I wasn't at nationals, but I had teammates and friends that were. To not get that experience and opportunity back is tough. Unprecedented times like these require hard decisions, and that was one of them. To me, the most important thing is that everyone stays healthy and safe and we do our part in figuring all of this out.
My plan
"As of right now, I am going to get my master's in biomedicine at Wake Forest next year. I have a fifth year of eligibility because I was injured my sophomore year. I am really looking forward to continuing my education and also being able to compete. As far as taking the extra eligibility from this spring season after next year, I am not sure. That is something I would have to discuss with coaches. For right now, I am just going to continue training and studying."
– CONOR O'NEILL
