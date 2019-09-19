This is the first matchup of the two programs in almost 80 years. And it’d be safe to say that both teams should bring high energy levels into the game. Especially considering comments made after their last performances.
Following App State’s 56-41 win against Charlotte on Sept. 7, Akeem Davis-Gaither mentioned that no opponent can be taken lightly.
“I think the offense and defense came out slow the first half. Offense came out better in the second; defense still was flat, no energy,” Davis-Gaither said. “Couldn’t never catch a groove, and Charlotte, they was outplaying us, they were playing hard, they wanted it more, they seemed like.”
North Carolina players, after a 24-18 loss to Wake Forest, talked about lacking the intensity they possessed against South Carolina and Miami. Brown was quick to point out that the Tar Heels aren’t good enough to be over-confident yet.
“I think that the biggest thing is as coaches and as players, we all have to grow together and understand that we're not good enough to beat anybody unless we're playing with passion,” Brown said. “That's what we’ve got to do.
“We had the chance to come back, but at this stage in our program, we can't roll it out there against anybody and that's hard.”
