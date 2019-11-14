The Panthers will face App state without a player who should contend for Sun Belt Player of the Year.
Dan Ellington, Georgia State's starting quarterback, sustained a knee injury in the team's 45-31 loss to UL Monroe. Ellington has thrown for 1,813 yards and 18 touchdowns and has run for 603 yards and five touchdowns.
He'll be replaced by Cornelious Brown, a true freshman who completed 8 of 18 passes for 80 yards against the Warhawks.
Elliott called Brown a huge quarterback with a strong arm and a lengthy stride.
"Still learning the system, of course," Elliott said. "Still just having to get in there and getting his feet wet.
"... I think he's going to have a great opportunity. He's a real confident young man. ... He's certainly not in a leadership role at this point, but you can see how they gravitate toward him."
